THE WEEKEND STARTS HERE: Ten awesome things to do in Derbyshire

Stuck for something to do this weekend in Derbyshire?

Here are a few ideas to inspire you...

1. Peter Pan National Theatre Live broadcast

Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield; Chesterfield Cineworld; The Northern Light Cinema, Wirksworth; Ritz Cinema, Belper; Showroom Derby Cinema De Luxe; Quad, Derby; George Hotel, Tideswell.

This Saturday, June 10, cinemas across the area will be showing Peter Pan – recorded live during its sell out run at the National Theatre. It will be starring Olivier award nominee Anna Francolini as a female Captain Hook.

When Peter Pan, leader of the Lost Boys, loses his shadow, headstrong Wendy helps him to reattach it. In return, she is invited to Neverland, where Tinker Bell the fairy, Tiger Lily and the vengeful Captain Hook await.

For more visit www. ntlive.nationaltheatre.org.uk/productions/58110-peter-pan

2. Eddie ‘the Eagle’ Edwards, Buxton Opera House

Britain’s first Olympic (self-taught) ski jumper may have missed out on medals but he won the hearts of the nation with his positive attitude. Eddie will share his life story in this talk on Sunday, June 11. He will tell how his face and body had to be rebuilt when he suffered crashes on the snow as he tried to break world records in stunt jumping.

For more, visit www.buxtonoperahouseorg.uk

3. Middleton-by-Wirksworth Open Gardens

More than 30 gardens and quirky corners in a wide range of horticultural styles will be on show in a village this Saturday and Sundya, June 10 and 11, which was silver-gilt winner 2016 in Britain in Bloom Village Category.

For more, call 01629 258 471.

4. Well dressing week, Ashford-in-the-Water

Starting this Saturday, June 10, six well dressings will be unveiled and there will be scarecrows on show. A sheep wash demonstration will be held this Saturday at 3pm at the Sheep Wash bridge. Morris dancers will be performing at the War Memorial Institute this Sunday at noon.

For more see www.visitchesterfield.info

5. Vineyard tour and tasting, Renishaw Hall

Learn all about the vineyard season, the cycle of the vine and tips on grape growing at this event on Sunday, June 11. Then enjoy tasting award-winning wine and learn how these wines are produced.

For more see www.englishwineproject.co.uk

6. The Scarecrows’ Wedding, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield

Straight from London’s West End, this adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s bestselling book tells the story of ‘the best wedding ever, the best wedding yet’ between scarecrows Betty O Barley and Harry O Hay.

Being performed this Saturdaym, June 10, at 1.30pm and 3.30pm and this Sunday at 11am and 2pm.

Tickets cost £14.50 for adults, £12.50 for children, £50 for a family (two adults and two children) and £11.50 for groups of 10+.

7. Race for Life, Chesterfield town centre

This Sunday, June 11, the largest women-only fundraiser in the nation hits Chesterfield to raise money for Cancer Research UK. The 5k run will be on a mix of flat land and inclines and finish at Queens Park.

For more see www.raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org

8. Oakfield Farm Open Farm Sunday Weekend Event, Belper Road, Stanley Common

This Saturday, June 10, between 10am and 10pm and Sunday, June 11, between 10am and 6pm the farm will open to the public. There will be sheep shearing, tractor trailer rides, pizza oven, hog roast, real ale bar, cider bar and live music with local bands playing for charity.

Entry is free but donations towards the air ambulance are welcomed.

For more information 0300 3045 999.

9. Classic Transport Gathering, Crich Tramway Museum

This Sunday, June 11, see this collection of classic vehicles built pre-1986, several of which belong to members of the Enthusiasts of British Motor Vehicles.

For more see www.tramway.co.uk

10. Bushcraft experience, Lea Green

Get to grips with essential knowledge and skills of bushcraft and outdoor living this Sunday, June 11,

For more see www.leagreen.derbyshire-outdoors.org