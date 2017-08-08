The show will go on - Ashover event to take place tomorrow despite bad weather

Organisers of Ashover Show have confirmed that the event will still be taking place tomorrow, despite recent bad weather.

In recent weeks, heavy rain has caused issues for both Y Not Festival and Bakewell Show, but organisers of tomorrow's event say precautions are being taken to ensure it can go ahead as planned.

Posting on Facebook, they said: "THE SHOW IS ON TOMOROW!

"The ground will be well managed throughout today in preparation for show day and we have a combination of hard standing and metal trackway for getting around the main parts of the show.

"The forecast for tomorrow is looking good. It may be a little muddy so wellington boots might be advisable! See you all tomorrow."

The event will feature cattle, horse and horticultural classes, as well as vintage cars, tractors and stationary engines. In addition, there is a dog show, craft tent, food marquee and a performance by Ashover Brass Band.

For more information, see www.ashovershow.co.uk.