The Pennine Way revealed as one of the UK’s favourite walks

The Pennine Way, which starts in Derbyshire, has been named as one of the UK's best loved-walks in a new survey.

The survey, which was carried out by National Express, asked 1,000 British walkers for their favourite routes, with the South West Coast Path, England's longest footpath, coming out on top.

And The Pennine Way, which begins in Edale and runs for over 260 miles to the Scottish borders, came in at number 15.

Chris Hardy of National Express, said: "Summer is here and there can scarcely be a better way to make the most of it than by getting out and exploring the great outdoors.

"There's something for everyone on our list, regardless of whether you're feeling adventurous enough to tackle an entire route or want to enjoy a small section.

''Some prefer the drama of England's highest mountain while others like the buzz of city streets or the quiet beauty of the countryside.

"Our countdown is a stunning showcase of the very best Britain has to offer and we hope it inspires people to put their best foot forward this summer".

"These walks offer a stunning showcase of the diversity of the natural Britain, taking in meadows, marshlands, rivers, waterfalls, hills, lakes and mountains as well as picturesque villages, ancient monuments, viaducts and UNESCO World Heritage Sites."

The UK's Favourite Walks

1. The South West Coast Path (Somerset, Devon, Cornwall and Dorset)

2. Windermere Way (The Lake District, Cumbria) unofficial

3. The Great Glen Way (Scottish Highlands) Long Distance Route

4. The South Downs Way (Hampshire and Sussex) National Trail

5. Scafell Pike (The Lake District, Cumbria)

6. Pembrokeshire Coast Path (Pembrokeshire)

7. Hadrian's Wall Path (Tyne and Wear, Northumberland, Cumbria)

8. The Coast to Coast (Cumbria and Yorkshire)

9. Bournemouth's Coast Path (Dorset and Hampshire)

10. The White Cliffs of Dover (Kent)

11. The Lizard Peninsula Coastal Walk (Cornwall)

12. The Cotswolds Way (Gloucestershire and Somerset)

13. Peddars Way and Norfolk Coast Path (Suffolk and Norfolk)

14. Yorkshire Wolds Way (Yorkshire)

15. The Pennine Way (Derbyshire, Yorkshire, Northumberland, Scotland)

16. Cannock Chase (Staffordshire)

17. Bradgate Park (Leicestershire)

18. London's Capital Ring (London)

19. The Forest of Dean Sculpture Trail (Gloucestershire)

20. The Three Peaks (Yorkshire)