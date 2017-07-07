The Green celebrates after 25 years of caring

The Green Care Home celebrated its 25th birthday with a garden party to mark the milestone last week.

The residential and nursing care home in Hasland, Chesterfield, put on a swinging garden party for residents, relatives and members of the local community to celebrate life at The Green, 25 years on.

Friends and staff old and new, came together to share memories about the life and times of The Green.

Everyone was dressed up in their glad rags and enjoyed an afternoon of fun and singing, with entertainment provided by Tanya Adele.

The Green home manager Eluned Innes said: “It was such a great afternoon and wonderful to catch up with old friends. The residents have really enjoyed it too. Even the sun came out!”

The Mayor of Chesterfield, Councillor Maureen Davenport and The Mayoress of Chesterfield Liz Archer, also attended the party and spent time chatting to all the residents and staff.

Owner Deepak Jaiswal added: “I can’t believe The Green is 25 years old. I was 14 when my parents opened The Green, and I can remember helping out.

“The Green is a great place to live and work. Many of the staff here, have been with us for over 15 years, some of them much longer!”