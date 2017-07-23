Search

The cheapest petrol and diesel prices in Chesterfield

Check our list before heading out to get fuel.
Live in the Chesterfield area and need fuel for your vehicle? If so, head to these places for the cheapest deal...

PETROL

Tesco Extra, Chesterfield - 110.9ppl

Sainsburys, Chesterfield - 110.9ppl

Morrisons, Chesterfield - 110.9ppl

Morrisons, Staveley - 110.9ppl

Co-op, North Wingfield - 110.9ppl

DIESEL

Tesco Extra, Chesterfield - 111.9ppl

Sainsburys, Chesterfield - 111.9ppl

Morrisons, Chesterfield - 111.9ppl

Morrisons, Staveley - 111.9ppl

Co-op, North Wingfield - 111.9ppl

Source: www.petrolprices.com