The cheapest petrol and diesel prices in Chesterfield

Live in the Chesterfield area and need fuel for your vehicle? If so, head to these places for the cheapest deal...
PETROL
Tesco Extra, Chesterfield - 110.9ppl
Sainsburys, Chesterfield - 110.9ppl
Morrisons, Chesterfield - 110.9ppl
Morrisons, Staveley - 110.9ppl
Co-op, North Wingfield - 110.9ppl
DIESEL
Tesco Extra, Chesterfield - 111.9ppl
Sainsburys, Chesterfield - 111.9ppl
Morrisons, Chesterfield - 111.9ppl
Morrisons, Staveley - 111.9ppl
Co-op, North Wingfield - 111.9ppl
Source: www.petrolprices.com
