Test your smoke alarms to protect your family

Smoke alarms can save lives, giving families vital extra time to escape a fire should the worse happen, but they can only do this when they are working.

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service is urging people to test their alarms once a week.

Prevention and Inclusion Group Manager Mat Lee said: “A smoke alarm can offer vital protection for you and your loved ones, but most people simply fit a smoke alarm and forget it, never checking it’s still in working order!

“I’d therefore like to encourage everyone to test their smoke alarms every week, joining in with #TestitTuesday, to ensure they are working. There is nothing more important than keeping loved ones safe and secure, so make this vital check one of your New Year’s resolutions.”

To keep your alarms in working order:

l Make sure there is at least one smoke alarm on every level of your home;

l Test your smoke alarms by pushing the button every Tuesday (Follow us on Twitter #TestitTuesday)

l Fit smoke alarms on the ceiling on landings and hallways and near bedrooms. Also consider fitting them in rooms which have an electrical appliance, e.g. a heater, or other risk;

l Also, take a moment to check on elderly family, friends and neighbours who may need help to ensure they’re fully protected by working smoke alarms.

l Have a pre-planned and practised escape route for the event of a fire.

For more information about keeping safe, visit www.derbys-fire.gov.uk