Tenants ‘plagued’ by anti-social behaviour at ‘dumping ground’ flats

Residents in a Derbyshire community say they are being plagued by anti-social behaviour - and are calling for action to be taken.

Drug dealing, nuisance noise and crime are just some of the issues blighting residents around Church Avenue in Danesmoor.

Church Avenue, Clay Cross

They say the problems have been going on at local flats for 10 years.

And when they complain to the housing association which operates the properties - Rykneld Homes - they say they are ignored.

Resident Tony Bradshaw, 72, said: “The flats here are a dumping ground.

“There is drug dealing, we have the police at all times and the helicopter up as well.

One resident left because she was frightened to death. People have had enough. Resident, Stephen Hampshire

“One of the tenants got a car with no insurance and was driving it up and down waking everybody up.

“The police took it off him but he just got another.”

Tony, who lives in a bungalows opposite the flats, says when they report it, Rykneld Homes aren’t interested.

“They say they will look into it but it just goes on to the computer and they forget about it,” he says.

Church Avenue, Clay Cross.

“The police stopped it for three months and it was bearable but then it started again.

“One woman put in a lot of effort but in the end turned round and said there wasn’t much more she could do.

“She even offered me the chance to move but at my age you don’t want the hassle of it.”

Tony says much of the problem stems from the decision of the housing association to reduce the age limit on tenants from 45 to 16.

Church Avenue, Clay Cross

“I don’t know why they keep on mixing older one with young ones,” he says.

“They have been put there because they have caused trouble somewhere else.

“If they move them somewhere else they would just cause trouble there.

“Most of them don’t pay their rent and just accumulate arrears.

“Rykneld homes say they don’t know what else to do with them.”

Stephen Hampshire, who lives in the flats said many residents they get felt forced to leave.

“One left because she was frightened to death. People have had enough,” he said.

A spokesperson for Rykneld Homes said: “Rykneld Homes has been made aware of possible anti-social behaviour at Church Avenue.

“As always we have worked with the police and local Community Safety Partnership to investigate these issues.

“We are pleased the residents have acknowledged the hard work of our staff to try and address any concerns brought to our attention.

“We work with all our customers to ensure our estates are well run and that any problems can be addressed.

“We pride ourselves on supporting all our customers including the vulnerable.

“Irrespective of age, Rykneld Homes expects all tenants to abide by the terms of their tenancy agreement.

“In cases where a tenant has breached an agreement, Rykneld Homes will take action, up to and including legal proceedings.”