Teenager wearing shiny silver jacket missing from Ilkeston

Concerns are mounting for a teenage boy who has disappeared from Ilkeston.
John Brierley-Edwards, 16, was last seen on Cotmanhay Road at 11.05pm yesterday.
The 16-year-old is described as 5ft 7in and of a slim build with short brown curly hair.
He was wearing black rimmed glasses, jeans, trainers, a shiny silver jacket with embroidery on the shoulders and a black hat.
If you have seen John or have any information about her whereabouts, call Derbyshire police on 101.
