Teenager wearing shiny silver jacket missing from Ilkeston

Have your say

Concerns are mounting for a teenage boy who has disappeared from Ilkeston.

John Brierley-Edwards, 16, was last seen on Cotmanhay Road at 11.05pm yesterday.

The 16-year-old is described as 5ft 7in and of a slim build with short brown curly hair.

He was wearing black rimmed glasses, jeans, trainers, a shiny silver jacket with embroidery on the shoulders and a black hat.

If you have seen John or have any information about her whereabouts, call Derbyshire police on 101.