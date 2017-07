Police are becoming increasingly concerned about the whereabouts of a missing teenager.

Ryan Ward, 19, was last seen at Chesterfield Royal Hospital at 6.50pm on Friday.

He is described as white, 5ft 8in tall with short brown curly hair. He was wearing a black jumper and dark blue jeans.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call police on 101, quoting incident number 1147 of July 30.