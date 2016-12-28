Teenager found dead in Heanor 'may have died elsewhere'

Police have formally identified a teenager who was found dead in Heanor on Christmas Day - and said his death remains 'unexplained'.

The body of a 17-year-old Vietnamese man known as Han Lam or Hoang Trung was discovered near the entrance to Heanor Memorial Park on Ilkeston Road at 9pm on Sunday.

He is known to have connections to the Birmingham area but officers have not so far uncovered any links with Heanor.

A post mortem-examination did not reveal the cause of his death and further tests will be carried out.

Detective Sergeant Adam Gascoigne, who is leading the investigation, is asking for the public's help to trace the occupants of a dark grey Toyota Avensis.

He said: "We know that the car was in the Heanor area between 11am and midday on Christmas Day and I'm asking anyone who has CCTV or dashboard cameras to check their footage for that time.

"If they find any images of the dark grey Avensis they should contact me on 101. Previously we were asking for anyone who had seen anything suspicious during the afternoon - that timescale has now widened.

"Mr Lam's death remains unexplained and we believe he may have died in a different place to where he was found."

Anyone who can help the investigation in any way should call DS Gascoigne on 101, quoting reference number 16000431843, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.