Have your say

A teenaged boy has been charged with three robberies in Shirebrook.

The 17-year-old, who is from the town, is due to appear at Chesterfield Justice Centre today (Tuesday, August 1).

He has been charged with robbing a 29-year-old man in Kissingate Park on July 17, a 17-year-old boy in Carter Lane on July 13, and 30-year-old man in Long Lane that same day.