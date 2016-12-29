Teen found dead in park: Police receive ‘high volume’ of information

Officers investigating the death of a teenager who was found in Heanor on Christmas Day have thanked the community for all the information they have provided.

The body of a 17-year-old Vietnamese man, known as Han Lam or Hoang Trung, was discovered near the entrance to Heanor Memorial Park on Ilkeston Road at 9pm on Sunday.

He is known to have connections to the Birmingham area and officers are currently trying to uncover any links with Heanor.

A post mortem-examination did not reveal the cause of his death and further tests will be carried out.

Detective Sergeant Justin Redman, who is working on the case, said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the support we’ve had from people who think they can help us. In fact the volume has been so high we haven’t managed to get back to everyone who has contacted us.

“If you have phoned or emailed us please be patient. We will come back to you. Your information could be really important to us but we can’t ring everyone as quickly as we’d like.”

Detective Sergeant Adam Gascoigne, who is leading the investigation, is asking for the public’s help to trace the occupants of a dark grey Toyota Avensis.

He said: “We know that the car was in the Heanor area between 11am and midday on Christmas Day and I’m asking anyone who has CCTV or dashboard cameras to check their footage for that time. “If they find any images of the dark grey Avensis they should contact me on 101. Previously we were asking for anyone who had seen anything suspicious during the afternoon - that timescale has now widened. “Mr Lam’s death remains unexplained and we believe he may have died in a different place to where he was found.”

READ MORE: Teenager found dead in Heanor ‘may have died elsewhere’