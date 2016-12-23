Taxi driver fined for using unlicensed vehicle

A taxi driver who used an unlicensed vehicle has been found guilty by Chesterfield Magistrates Court, fined £540 and received 8 points on his licence.

In February 2016, David Howes (33) of New Scott Street, Langwith was stopped by Derbyshire Police and was found to be using his private hire plates on an illegal cloned vehicle being driven without insurance.

As a result his vehicle licence was suspended from being used as a taxi, but in April 2016 he was witnessed by a Bolsover District Council official picking up a passenger in Shirebrook for payment.

When challenged over his activities Mr Howes admitted carrying out private hire work without a licensed vehicle, meaning he committed an offence of allowing a vehicle to be used for private hire work without a licence and that his vehicle insurance was invalidated.

At Chesterfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday 21 December 2016, Mr Howes pleaded guilty to five charges - one of using a vehicle without insurance and a further four relating to offences under the private hire legislation, which included failing to provide his operator records when requested and failing to keep proper records.

Mr Howes was fined £233 for the insurance offence, £77 for the first private hire offence, £30 court victims surcharge and £200 towards Bolsover District Council’s legal costs (total £540).

The Council is also part of a campaign aimed encouraging people going for a night out drinking to get home safely by planning how they will get home beforehand by pre-booking a licensed taxi or by putting the telephone number of one or two licensed operators in their phone.