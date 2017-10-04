Talks held after bus services in north east Derbyshire scrapped

Talks have been held to discuss changes and reductions to bus services in north east Derbyshire.

MP for the constituency, Lee Rowley, has met with representatives from Stagecoach South Yorkshire along with Dronfield county councillors Alex Dale and Angelique Foster.

The meeting was organised after the scrapping of the 43A and 44A bus services, leaving some residents in Dronfield and Coal Aston without a nearby bus service to Chesterfield and Sheffield.

Mr Rowley said: “In the meeting with Stagecoach, we highlighted residents’ concerns about changing bus services, particularly around Hallowes, Highfields Road, Dronfield Woodhouse, Gosforth Valley and Coal Aston, where the ending of the 43A and 44A services is causing significant issues for some residents living there.

“Bus issues are very difficult – the services need to be viable but providers must also consider local need.”

Explaining the changes, John Young, commercial director at Stagecoach, said: “The 43a, which provided a small number of journeys on Monday to Friday in the daytime, had been experiencing a drop in demand over a long period of time.

“We therefore had to make the difficult decision to cease this service. Service 43a has not covered its operating costs for a considerable time, meaning it was simply not possible to maintain this provision and to do so would have an adverse impact on the long-term viability of the bus network as a whole.”

Meanwhile, new parking charges have come into force at Dronfield Railway Station.

From now on people will be asked to pay a daily charge of £2. Visitors did not have to pay for parking at the station previously.

A spokesman for Northern Rail said: “The charges are designed to be fair to those using the railway and to discourage those who currently park at stations, but have no intention of travelling on trains.

“The revenue we generate as a result of the parking charges will be invested back into the Northern network.”