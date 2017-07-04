Talented students scoop top medals

James Ford of Belper was one of 12 students who were commended for their talent at a recent ceremony.

James, 28, was awarded a highly commended accolade for his skills in the joinery category of the regional Skillbuild competition.

Eleven other construction students from Derby College were also given accolades in the contest, which includes categories such as brickwork, painting, decorating, joinery and plastering.

Derby College entered nine students from its Construction Academy, based at the Hudson Building in Pride Park, who returned home with a record seven medals and two highly commended certificates.

Derby College head of construction Tracey Hutchinson said: “This was a fantastic team effort between the students, lecturers and technicians who have all worked extremely hard to prepare for the competition.

“We’re delighted that the quality of our Construction Academy has been showcased with such a fantastic medal tally across the board and I hope that this will inspire the other students and apprentices as well as those joining us this September to follow in their footsteps.”

For more visit www.derby-college.ac.uk.