Talented dancers steal show at pantomime

A record number of talented young actors and dancers from Derbyshire managed to fight off stiff competition to perform in front of thousands of people in this year’s professional pantomime at Buxton Opera House.

Faye Bramley, Harriet Hall, Amber Pickering, Martha Burwood and Madison Crowther all from Chesterfield, danced their way to success whilst competing against other dancers from Greater Manchester, Cheshire, Staffordshire and South Yorkshire.

West End choreographer Sally Brooks, who has choreographed the pantomime’s dance numbers for the past five years, said: “This year we were not only looking for strong dancers but for enthusiastic youngsters who could play dwarfs. We were easily able to cast the 30 children needed for the production, from the many talented young people who turned up.

“The standard seems to get better every year and this time round we were particularly pleased with the dancing talent from Chesterfield.”

The 30-strong chorus of dancers and dwarfs received rave reviews from the critics for their performance in the festive production. Manchester Theatre Awards said: “The team of dancers, bright and smiling are getting into their nicely co-ordinated stride.”