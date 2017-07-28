Talented artists celebrate group anniversary

A group of talented artists, including members from across Derbyshire, have celebrated the 20th anniversary of the launch of their popular group.

Derby Co-operative Craft Group was first launched in 1997 and members past and present came together to mark the occasion with a special party at St Peter’s Church.

The event featured the cutting of a specially designed cake and a showcase of works from across the years.

The group was founded thanks to funding supplied by Central England Co-operative.

Tanya Noon, member and community relations officer, said: “We are really proud of being able to give back to the communities in which we serve and member classes like Derby Co-operative Craft Group are a perfect example of this.

“Formed 20 years ago with the support of the society, the group has continued to go from strength to strength.

“The group originally started out life as a group about flower arranging. Attendees soon started talking about wanting to expand it to include more arts and, as a result, the Derby Co-operative Craft Group came to life.

“To still be going 20 years later is a great achievement and is a testament to all involved now and throughout the years.”