Take a step back in time at tramway event

An Edwardian Event – also featuring some WW1 – anniversary elements, will take place at Crich Tramway Village on July 15 and 16.

As well as re-enactors, who will create a Suffragette rally, there will be talks around themes such as gas warfare, grenades, the work of women and fashion from the period.

Building on the new First World War exhibition at Crich, curator Laura Waters, will be giving one talk per day on our tramways during the First World War, linking it to the new First World War exhibition. There will also be a talk by Martin Logan entitled ‘Manchester Corporate Tramways WWI Memorial Plaque’.

The Sheffield 15 horse tram will also be in operation on Saturday, July 15, and Joseph the horse is always popular.

Marketing manager Amanda Blair said: “The Edwardian Event is back by popular demand. There are discounted admission prices for those dressing in Edwardian or First World War attire, and it’s a great opportunity to come and see our new First World War exhibition, as well as ride the vintage trams built during the era”. For more visit: www.tramway.co.uk.