SURVEY RESULTS: Majority positive about Chesterfield's future

The majority of people feel optimistic about the future of Chesterfield, according to an online survey by the Derbyshire Times.

The three-day study - which attracted nearly 20,000 responses - asked a number of questions about life in Chesterfield. Phil Bramley, editor of the Derbyshire Times, said: "The results make for interesting reading. While this survey shows that Chesterfield residents have concerns about a number of things, overall they think the town is a good place to live - and are looking ahead with positivity."