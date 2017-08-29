Super (hero) day at Bakewell’s Why?Con

Where could you find Transformer’s Bumblebee, two ninja turtles and Guardian’s of the Galaxy’s Groot all in one place? Why?Con of course!

Bakewell’s only comic-con drew in big crowds at the agricultural centre on Bank Holiday Monday.

Mary and Thomas Scattergood get a scare during a visit to the Bakewell WHY?CON festival on Bank Holiday Monday.

Organiser Steven Howard, from New Mills, said: “It is one of our smallest events but it has a strong following and everything went really well on the day.

“There were the old favourites such as the Knightrider car and the Hulkbuster, but there were surprises for me too.

“I didn’t know that the a new seven foot Groot costume was being unveiled, and it was lovely the team behind that chose to make its first outing at Why?Con.

“We also had a potions class which was new for this time and a nod for our Harry Potter fans - that was packed all day.”

Special guest speakers on the day included Phill Martin from Prometheus, Paul Redfern from Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, and Chris Bunn from Star Wars.

Steven said: “We always try and give the fans something different to the bigger comic-cons, and when our panel were talking the audience were asking questions directly to them which was great - rather than going through a speaker.”