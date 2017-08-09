Summer drink and drug-driving campaign results revealed

A month of action to tackle drink and drug driving in Derbyshire revealed that some motorists are still getting behind the wheel while under the influence.

Derbyshire Police took part in the national annual summer drink and drug drive campaign, which ran between June 1 and 30.

During this time, they carried out 150 breath tests and of these, 24 people tested positive, were not able to provide a sample or refused to be tested. They were all arrested.

Eighty of the tests were carried out following a collision and of those drivers, six tested positive, couldn’t provide a sample or refused.

They also carried out 19 drug tests on drivers during the month, finding that 11 people tested positive, were not able to provide us with a sample or would not take the test. The 11 people were arrested.

Roads Policing Inspector Justin Brown said: “In line with previous campaigns, we used an intelligence-led approach with fewer tests administered but with more people testing positive.

“It’s disappointing to see that in spite of regular enforcement and education campaigns, drivers still think it’s acceptable to get behind the wheel while under the influence of drink or drugs.”