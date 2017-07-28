Students shine in successful school show

Have your say

Highfields School students put on quite a show recently as they performed their sell-out production of Little Shop of Horrors.

Around 90 students from years seven to 13 as well as staff members took to the stage for the successful shows.

In this parodic musical comedy, geeky flower-shop employee Seymour (played by year 12 student Sam Hall), comes across a strange plant. As a result, he finds fame, fortune and love.

Props and scenery were brilliantly created with help from the art department.

Head of music Kris Rowley, ensured the musical performances were to their usual high standard.

The band, which consisted of woodwind, brass, bass guitar, keyboards and drums and percussion was made up of eight students and four staff members of the music department. Backstage was run by year ten drama GCSE students. Year ten students Charlie Travers and Tom Hall were responsible for lighting. Ellis Ball, in year ten, took care of the show’s photography.

The almost 50-strong chorus blasted out the hits. Director Emily Bonsall choreographed all the dances and was assisted by acting head of dance Katie Keating.

Only one staff member was a member of the cast, and that was John Redhead – head of year eight.

Generous support from the local community was gratefully received, such as flowers supplied by Robert Young Florist, stage set from JEC Scaffolding Ltd and advertising signage firm MVIS. 25 different local firms donated raffle prizes.

Director and head of drama Emily Bonsall said: “I am tremendously proud of the commitment and talent that our students have shown.

“We have given six public performances and each one has astounded me with their level of musical and theatrical quality.

“The performances represent a huge amount of hard work and dedication from everyone involved.”