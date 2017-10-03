Stray cat reunited with owner after being missing for a year

A stray cat missing for a year has been reunited with her lucky owner after a social media appeal even received support from the Swedish government.

Cookie went missing from her home in Westhouses, near Alfreton, in August last year, devastating her owner Jessica Vestin, who had brought the cat over from her home in Sweden in 2015.

Jessica had all but given up on finding Cookie when the cat was handed in to the RSPCA’s Chesterfield and North Derbyshire branch.

Rachel Gray, manager of the RSPCA Chesterfield and North Derbyshire branch, said: “We had a member of the public bring a stray cat into our centre after she was found in Chesterfield. The cat was microchipped but the chip turned out to be from Sweden.

“Despite extensive enquiries, we unfortunately weren’t able to trace the owner through the chip as it was unregistered.

“We put the cat onto Facebook and Twitter and asked our community of supporters to help. The post was shared far and wide and we even had an offer of help via Twitter from the Swedish embassy.”

Delighted at being reunited, Jessica said: “I was looking for Cookie for such a long a long time but we could not find her – I felt like giving up.

“Then one day, my boyfriend was looking on Facebook when he saw a photo of a cat which had been handed in to the RSPCA. It said on the post that she had a Swedish microchip, and I thought to myself, there is no way there is another Swedish cat who looks like Cookie out there. We are just so lucky that she was found.”