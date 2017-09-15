Strange object in the sky seen above Chesterfield

A Chesterfield man wants to know if anyone else saw a strange UFO flying above the town on Wednesday.

Karl Hope, 30 of Tapton wrote: “Hi I was wondering if you got any reports last night of a strange object in the sky?

“I realise this sounds very unrealistic and a tad insane but I was in my back garden when an object went above my house only about 500ft in the air, its hard to explain it was a black zig zag line about 35 ft wide and at every point on it it had two ref lights so about 6 pairs of red lights in total, it was completely silent,

“I shouted my gf to come and see it and when I looked up to show her we couldn’t see it anywhere

“I watched it for about 4-5 seconds in total, it was so odd, looked into all types of drones etc but no idea what it was.”