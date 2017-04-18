Search

Stepping back in time to 1940s Britain at tramway event

World War II Home Front event at Crich Tramway Village, pictured are from left Vicky Natton, Abbi Baker and Beth Berwick-Lowe

History and transport enthusiasts took a step back in time at a World War II Home Front event held over the Easter weekend.

Take a look at all our pictures from the popular event below...