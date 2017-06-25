Staveley man charged after allegedly attacking pensioner in pub

A man has been charged over an alleged assault inside a pub which has left a pensioner fighting for his life in hospital.

Police were called to the Beeches pub in High Street, Staveley, following an incident on Wednesday night.



A 69-year-old man had suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, where his condition remains critical.



Jason Knowland, of High Street, Staveley, was arrested in connection with the incident and has now been charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.



The 45-year-old remains in custody and is due to appear at Chesterfield magistrates' court on Monday.



Detective Inspector Gemma Booth, who is leading the investigation, reiterated an appeal for further witnesses to the incident to come forward.



She said: "Our investigation is still very much ongoing, with the 69-year-old man still critical in hospital. Anyone with information is encouraged to come forward and speak either with our detectives or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."



If you would like to speak to an officer about the incident, call 101 and quote reference number 840 of June 21.