Sport maker set to run to raise funds

Chesterfield College sport maker Will Hughes is on a mission to raise funds to help Relate Chesterfield and North Derbyshire provide more counselling services for youngsters.

He has volunteered to run in the London Marathon in April after seeing the positive impact the services of the charity has had on students at the college.

And he has already started his fundraising efforts, hoping to smash his £1,500 target by holding a variety of fun events, including a twilight abseil in the Peak District, to raise much needed cash before he completes the 26.2 mile run in the spring.

He said: “I work with students who are disengaged from sport and physical activity. In the work I do I meet a growing number of young people who are in need of intervention with regards to their emotional health.

“I have seen the difference it can make when they get support from organisations like Relate. Some counselling waiting lists can be up to two years, and I want to play a part in making sure more people can get the help they need when they need it.”

If Will reaches his target, the money could help the charity to provide 72 more initial assessment sessions or 50 hour-long counselling sessions for 16 to 21 year olds from across the area. The extra cash would allow the charity to support more people in this age group suffering with a range of issues affecting their mental health including depression, anxiety, stress, family and relationship problems, financial worries and sex/sexuality.

Relate Chesterfield and North Derbyshire chief executive officer Amy Harris, added: “There is an ever growing need for additional help for young adults. We are very keen to make counselling and support more accessible for this age group and take away the stigma of getting help for the huge range of problems that arise during these years. We also recognise that left undealt with, these problems develop into much greater problems later in life. We need funding to help us to do this so we would like to thank Will and the team at Chesterfield College for their efforts.”

This will be Will’s first marathon so the more he can raise for such a good cause, the more it will help him to stay motivated and keep up with his training regime. To make a donation, visit http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/WillHughes3.