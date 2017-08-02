Spirits remain high at Bakewell Show despite downpours and long delays

Have your say

Spirits remain high at the Bakewell Show despite heavy rain, thick mud and long delays.

A downpour overnight on Tuesday caused some disruption on Wednesday morning, with a brief car park closure and reported delays of up to an hour along the A6.

Visitors were asked to be patient and to bring their wellies and brollies – with more rain forecast for later.

On Wednesday morning a spokesman for the show said: “It is still a good atmosphere.

“Everyone has been working hard throughout the night to keep it running so we will see how it goes.

“We have had a couple of big downpours but we would ask people to be patient with us and bring your wellies and your brollies.

Bakewell Show, Bessie the dog, Charlie May Parker and mum Vicky Clark

“We have got some great teams on the ground and it is all hands on deck.

“We have dealt with worse than this and we do have contingency plans in place.”

Bakewell Showground opened its doors on Tuesday with an equestrian day.

All being well with the weather, the show will include a number of different entertainments, animals, food, drink and other attractions.

Bakewell Show, tractors pulling vehicles in one of the competitors car parks

An array of exhibitors displaying horses, livestock, rabbits, dogs, pigeons and poultry will also feature.

There will also be artisan food producers and crafts people selling their wares and performing live demonstrations, and well as horticulture displays and captivating headline attractions in the centre ring.

The weather forecast for Thursday says it will be a breezy day with sunny spells and occasional showers.

Free parking is available at the official car park at Haddon Fields, entrance off the A6.

Bakewell Show, a wet start to the second day of the show

There are also private car parks where a charge may be applicable.

Gate ticket prices are: Adult: £18, Senior: £16, Children: £5, Children under 5 go free.

​Buy tickets for the show at www.bakewellshow.org/tickets.

• For more information, go to www.bakewellshow.org or call 01629 812736.