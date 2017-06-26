Spireites director denies sending abusive Twitter message

Chesterfield FC director and company secretary Ashley Carson says his computer was ‘accessed’ after an abusive message was sent from his Twitter account to a Spireites fan.

A supporter had posted a tweet revealing he had received a ‘nice direct message’ from Mr Carson accompanied by a screen-grab of the abusive comment.

But Mr Carson later took to the social media site to say someone else had sent the message.

He wrote: “It would appear my Twitter and emails have been accessed on my computer.

“I have been advised to suspend this account. Apologies.”

His account has now been deleted.

Last month, a 24-year-old Chesterfield fan was fined £90 by police after admitting sending a malicious message via Twitter to the club director.

At the time, Mr Carson told the Derbyshire Times: “I hope it serves as a warning to anyone using social media that they will be made responsible for their postings and you should consider the consequences before hitting the send key.”

A spokesman for Chesterfield FC said the club had nothing further to add to the statement Mr Carson had posted on Twitter.