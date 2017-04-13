Spectacles raise charity cash at opticians

An optician has raised more than £1,500 for Comic Relief after dressing in red, manning a bake sale and selling comedy waving hand glasses for Red Nose Day.

Specsavers in Chesterfield sold the glasses in the weeks before Red Nose Day 2017, with members of the public able to come in to store to buy a pair for £2.

Vicki Bainbridge, store director at Specsavers in Chesterfield, said: “We’re really grateful to our customers who as always, dug deep for this fantastic cause. We sold more than 700 pairs of glasses, which put the store in the top five in the country for glasses sales!

“Comic Relief is such a wonderful charity and we’re pleased to be able to play a part in supporting its vital work.”

The money raised on Red Nose Day will go towards helping poor and vulnerable people living tough lives both here in the UK and across Africa. Specsavers pledged to raise at least £250,000 for the charity, and almost doubled this with a final fundraising figure of £475,000.

To find out more about the programme of events happening at the store or book an eye test at Specsavers in Chesterfield visit the store, call 01246 222 334 or book online via www.specsavers.co.uk/chesterfield.