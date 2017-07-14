SPECIAL REQUEST: Coldplay’s Chris Martin invites Peak District brass band to perform at sell-out gig

Cressbrook Band performed at a sell-out Coldplay gig after accepting a personal invitation from front man Chris Martin.

The singer heard their cover of Viva La Vida last month and invited them to the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Wednesday (July 12) to play their brass instruments for fans.

Musical director Helen Thurlby said: “It was so amazing and so special and will stay with us for a very long time.”

Originally Coldplay wanted the band to perform on stage with them. But after a clash of schedules left them with no rehearsal time, Cressbrook Band decided to perform a selection of Coldplay songs outside the stadium as people were arriving and also received special VIP tickets to watch the show afterwards.

Helen said: “We didn’t get to meet the band afterwards but that doesn’t matter; the fact they wanted us to be there is wonderful.

“I kept waiting for someone to say it was all a joke but no-one did. Even now it doesn’t seem real that we have played at the request of one the biggest bands in the world.”

The group, who only had weeks to learn new material, performed a two-hour set including Viva La Vida, Yellow, Speed of Sound, Fix You, Clocks and Lost to the 70,000 fans making their way into the stadium.

Helen said: “People seemed to really enjoy our take on the hits and we had people stopping and listening before going into the stadium.

“This was a once in a lifetime opportunity and although the members were nervous they were nothing but professional when playing.”

Helen now wants to encourage more people into playing brass instruments, adding: “I’d love to see more members come and have a go, although I can’t guarantee another Coldplay gig!”