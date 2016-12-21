Spate of thefts at Somercotes businesses

Police are investigating break-ins at businesses in Somercotes.

Sometime between 9pm on Friday, December 9, and 7am on Monday, December 12, someone broke into the office at a waste management firm on the Pye Bridge Industrial Estate.

They took cash, tools and a sat nav.

A concrete production company on the same estate was targeted during the same period. The thieves broke into outbuildings on site to steal fuel and tools.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call PC Rachel Williams on 101, quoting reference 16000410228 for the waste management firm break-in and 16000410362 for the concrete production company burglary.

Alternatively, send her a message online by visiting the Contact Us section on www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.