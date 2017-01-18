South Normanton firm closure could end in redundancies

Pharmaceutical company Alliance Heathcare, part of the Boots group, has answered claims that it is closing its site near Alfreton and make most staff redundant.

Claims have been made that the Service Centre between Sutton and South Normanton is set to close and while some members of staff will move to their operation in Nottingham, the 'majority' of jobs will be axed.

The distribution arm between of the pharmaceutical wholesaler is part of the Boots group of companies and after merging with an American firm in 2014 is now owned by Walgreens Boots Alliance.

A spokesperson at the company said it was 'not precisely true' that the site is being closed and staff are being made redundant. The company is yet to fully confirm if this is the case and said proposed changes have been announced today and will be part of a consultation.

Toby Carpenter, HR Director, Alliance Healthcare UK said: "An opportunity has been identified to make a number of changes to our distribution network, mainly at South Normanton and Nottingham.

"These changes reflect our commitment to service excellence, and to ensure that our business is fit to meet the future needs of our customers, and their patients, by creating a faster and more effective supply chain of pharmaceutical and healthcare products from manufacturer to patients.

"To ensure we are meeting the needs of our customers, and to ensure long-term business growth, it is essential to regularly review and assess where further improvements and investment could be made to our UK supply chain.

"We are working closely with our customers and employees through the proposal phase of this project and, in the meantime, we remain focused on business as usual."