Something for all the family at annual festival

Music, food and beer make for a popular event and Beer and Bands at Crich tick all the boxes.

This year the annual event will run from Saturday, April 29 to Monday, May 1, and will include bands of different genres playing, plus a beer and food festival at Crich Tramway Village.

Confirmed bands include Silver Sax and Crich Brass playing in the Bandstand on Saturday. The Red Lion pub will host A Little Jazz performing from 11am and Stunt Double with their mix of popular music, from 2.30pm.

From 5pm to 7pm folk band Box O’Frogs will perform – look out for the amazing foot drum they use in their performance. Hag Farm Conspiracy takes over from 8pm until 9pm.

On Sunday, Belper Town Wind Band, Holymoorside Brass and Doveholes Brass Band will occupy the Bandstand, while the Noisy Neighbours will make themselves heard in the Red Lion Pub.

On Monday, Escafield Brass Band and Crich Brass Band will play in the Band Stand, while the Red Lion comes alive again with Sideways followed by Hag Farm Conspiracy during the afternoon.

Also on Bank Holiday Monday, the Ripley Morris Men and Ripley Green Garters will perform in the afternoon.

Local food and drink suppliers will be in the marquee and include Ashover Cider, Brampton Brewery and Peakstones Rock. The Bakewell Pudding Parlour and Maycock’s Butchers (Holloway) will tempt you with their delicious puddings and pies.

There’s a special entrance offer for CAMRA members for this event if they pre-book by April 24, by calling 01773 854357.

Catering manager Alison Isaacs, said: “Wherever possible we use local food and drink suppliers, and this event high-lights this fact.

“The Red Lion will stay open until at least 9pm on Saturday, April 29, so that people can enjoy the event into the evening.”