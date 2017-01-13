SNOW UPDATE: Road and school closures in Derbyshire

This the current situation in terms of road and school closures in Derbyshire.

Roads

The A57 Snake Pass has been closed this morning due to drifting snow and ice.

Two further roads remain closed - the A54 Cat and Fiddle and the A6024 at Holme Moss.

Schools

Peak School, Chinley - closed

Crich Church of England Infant School - closed

Monyash CE Primary School - will open at 10am - keep checking

Youlgrave All Saints Primary School - closed all day

Buxton Community School - will open at 10am

St Thomas More School - will open at 10am

Chapel-en-le-Frith High - open as normal

Peak Forest Primary School - will open at 11am

Charlesworth Primary School - closed

Burbage Primary School - closed

Hope Valley College - open as normal

Harpur Hill Primary School - will open at 10am

Fairfield Infant and Nursery school - planning to open at 10

Fairfield Endowed Junior School - will open at 10

St Anne’s Primary in Buxton - will open at 10am

Hadfield Nursery School - closed

New Mills School - will open at 10:10am