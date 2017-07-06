SNEAK PEEK: What’s inside this week’s Derbyshire Times

Here’s what you’ll be reading in this week’s Derbyshire Times...

We have the latest on the murder probe launched following the death of a man who was attacked outside a Staveley pub.

There’s reaction to the news that young people could face a 47-mile trip to hospital for emergency surgery.

We take an in-depth look at ten of the county’s most prolific unsolved murder cases.

And there’s a photo round up of the Sparkle Walk held to raise cash for Ashgate Hospice.

And of course there's your usual helping of community news, letters, columns and more.