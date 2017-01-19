SNEAK PEEK: What’s in this week’s Derbyshire Times...?

There’s so much in your packed Derbyshire Times this week, here’s a sneak peek at what’s inside...

The mum of a boy left severely brain damaged after being struck by a speeding motorcyclist has spoken to us about her relief after the rider was jailed.

We have a local take on the NHS crisis with a woman who had to take her father to Chesterfield Royal’s A&E department over Christmas where trollies lined the department’s corridor.

We have an in-depth look into changing the economic face of the area.

We look back at the historic murders of four family members 40 years ago.

Strictly Come Dancing winner Ore Oduba fronts up our entertainment section GO with details on what to do and where.

And Gary Caldwell’s appointment as the Spireites boss dominates the back end.

It’s on the shelves now....what are you waiting for, get out and grab a copy.