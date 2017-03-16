SNEAK PEAK: Take a look inside Chesterfield’s newest pub The Rectory

Chesterfield’s newest bar, The Rectory opens today - here’s a look at what you’ll find inside...

The bar, formerly the Crooked Spire pub on Church Way, has undergone a massive six-figure-sum transformation.

The Rectory, Chesterfield

Named The Rectory because of it’s spiritual connections and it’s famous next-door neighbour, St Mary and All Saints Church, pub bosses describe it as ‘Chesterfield’s most cutting-edge food and drink offering’.

“It’s undergone a complete face lift from top-to-toe providing a cosy, inspiring environment for you to enjoy up-to-the-minute cuisine from around the world, or an imformal beer from our selection of great local and award winning cask ales, on-trend craft lagers and beers,” they continue.

The Rectory is being run by the Secret Dining Company, the team behind award winning sites in Derby & Burton on Trent, including The Crossing, The Exeter Arms and The Silk Mill.

The Secret Dining Company’s managing director Martin Roper said “We’re pleased and excited to be working with Enterprise Inns for a third time. The Rectory will bring our cutting edge gastro pub, cask ale and craft keg offer to this iconic Derbyshire town, as we look to develop and expand our vibrant brand”.

As well as overseeing the day-to-day running of his pub business, Martin Roper still fronts punk rock legends anti-pasti, who recently returned from headline shows in Belgium and France to promote their new album ‘Rise Up’.