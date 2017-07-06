SLIDESHOW: Tupton Hall pupils enjoy ‘perfect’ prom

The pupils of Tupton Hall certainly dressed to impress at their Year 11 prom last month.

Kerry Boultby, head of year 11, said: “The event was fantastic and the kids were brilliant.

“They all put a huge amount of effort and they all looked totally amazing.

“They were a real credit to the school and their behaviour was exemplary.”

Miss Boultby also said it was great to see so many members of the community there to wish them well.

These included parents and grandparents, old pupils and teachers and people from the local community.