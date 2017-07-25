SLIDESHOW: Thousands attend Chesterfield Pride at Queen’s Park

Have your say

Chesterfield turned all the colours of the rainbow on Sunday for the town’s annual Pride celebration.

Thousands of revellers came down to Queen’s Park to have fun and celebrate all things LGBT.

Morgan Ratcliffe, Abby Taylor, Jess Salt, Libby Lockwood.

The colourful crowd was treated to a great party atmosphere all afternoon with top singers, loads of stalls and a funfair.

Organiser, Dan Walker, said the event - which is now in its third year - is ‘going from strength to strength’.

“The whole day went really well,” he said.

“The forecast was a bit iffy but the weather was good in the end.

We are trying to do is put Chesterfield on the map. Organiser, Dan Walker

“We had a great lineup of acts and more people than last year - about 3,000.

“I stayed at the Ibis and they said they had sold out with people staying over.”

The star-studded line-up included the Cheeky Girls, Hazell Dean, Blonde Electra from the X Factor and Amrick Channa from the Voice.

Headlining was international star Lina who had just come from headlining to crowds of 60,000 at the Tel Aviv and Barcelona Pride events.

Nick Darlington-Lewis and John Darlington-Lewis.

“That was a real coup for us,” said Dan.

“What we are trying to do is put Chesterfield on the map - each year we are trying to build but at the same time keep it free as well.

“Our lineup was really strong this year but we also had a great selection of local talent as well.”

Dan - who currently works as a DJ in Manchester but was born and raised in Chesterfield - said his attention had already turned to how to make next year’s event even bigger and better.

Zen Ishaque, Karishma Denhe Nonis.

For more pictures see www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk.