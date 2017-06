Dozens of families descended on Bolsover’s Hornscroft Park for the spectacular annual town gala.

Highlights included donkey rides, emergency services demonstrations and aerobatics displays.

Bolsover Gala 2017 Ashley Dickinson aged 8 with fire fighter from Bolsover station Robb Harris

There were also visits from Glewy the Alien and the Vander Wheel of Death, as well as a bucking bronco, Laser Quest, Zumba, gymnastics, martial arts displays, a dog show, food and bar, at the park, on Langwith Road.

The popular annual gala event took place on Sunday, June 25.