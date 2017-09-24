Sheffield show has a date with Barnsley Disasters

South Yorkshire punk-rockers Frank Grimes and The Disasters have secured a special support slot in Sheffield.

The Barnsley four-piece are to open the Fireball – Fuelling The Fire show at Sheffield’s O2 Academy after winning the regional heat of the tour’s “hottest band competition”.

The overall winners of the competition, as chosen by the judging panel at the end of the nine-date tour, will be crowned Fireball’s Hottest Band 2018 and win a place as the opening band on the entirety of next year’s tour – a prize won by Sheffield’s Sweet Little Machine last year and who are opening the 2017 tour.

The Fireball – Fuelling The Fire tour is described as “a celebration of punk rock, ska, reggae and roots music, featuring some of the best live bands the international punk scene has to offer”.

Joining pop-punk quartet Sweet Little Machine and Frank Grimes and The Disasters – singer Simon Layton, guitarist Steven Orant, bassist Scott Mallin and drummer Dan Nicholson – at the Sheffield show, are Reel Big Fish, Mad Caddies and London modern reggae torch-bearers The Skints.

The show takes place at Sheffield’s O2 Academy on Saturday, October 21. For tickets, priced from £10, see sheffieldacademy.co.uk