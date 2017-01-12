SHEFFIELD DEVOLUTION: Mayoral election ‘postponed to 2018’

The Sheffield City Region mayoral election long-planned for this May has been postponed until 2018.

The decision comes after a High Court ruling in December which found the combined authority’s consultation was ‘unlawful and unfair’.

The body says it now hopes to consult again, ‘with a view to satisfying the requirements of the High Court judgement’.

However, the delay is bound to cast further doubt on whether the controversial body has any future, especially after other members expressed their desire to explore other options - such as a Yorkshire-wide plan.

A spokesperson for the combined authority said: “Local leaders of the Combined Authority have now had an opportunity to consider the high court judgement and its implications on the Sheffield City Region’s Devolution Deal and the Mayoral geography.

“On the advice of the Combined Authority’s managing director and legal officer it is now not possible to hold a Mayoral election in May 2017.

“The Combined Authority is now working towards a Mayoral Election in May 2018.

“To this end, the Combined Authority is drawing up fresh plans to consult on its proposals, with a view to satisfying the requirements of the High Court judgement.”