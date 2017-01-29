Sheep, drugs and criminal damage: Weekend police incidents in Chesterfield

Police have been dealing with a number of incidents over the weekend in and around Chesterfield.

Here’s just a handful of the incidents dealt with by some of Derbyshire’s Special Constables on Saturday:

- Crash on Inkersall Green Road

-Man arrested on suspicion of criminal damage in Chesterfield

-Attended location in Holmewood to reports of sheep in the road

- One drug seizure after ejection from nightclub in Chesterfield

-Reports of disturbances in Tapton, two males banned by licencee and moved on by officers

*This information was supplied by @DerbysSpecials on Twitter