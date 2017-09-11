Shalimar restaurant expected to reopen tonight after blaze

The manager of the Shalimar in Darley Dale has thanked everyone for their support following a fire in a flat above the restaurant.

Crews from Matlock and Bakewell were called to the building on Dale Road North on Saturday night.

The entire property was evacuated and firefighters used jets to extinguish the blaze, which sent a plume of smoke billowing into the air.

Thankfully, nobody was injured and the restaurant was not damaged.

However, the upstairs flat has been completely gutted and will need a new roof.

Ajmil Mahmood, manager of the Shalimar, said: "I'd like to say a big thank you to everyone - the fire service, the community, our customers, our staff - for their support at this difficult time."

The restaurant is expected to reopen tonight.

This morning, a Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "The most probable cause of the blaze was an electrical fault in an industrial ice-making machine."

Shalimar's website states it is one of the top ten Indian restaurants in the UK, according to TripAdvisor.

Its website adds: "The Shalimar is a traditional and charming Indian restaurant which is perfect for the family, romantic evenings and relaxed business functions.

"We offer spacious dining in a setting that is accompanied by chandeliers, plush carpets, comfy seats and brass statues.

"Our vibrant, welcoming atmosphere will make your dining experience a memorable one."