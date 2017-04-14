SEVERE BURN ALERT: 'Dangerous' plant currently growing in Chesterfield

Council workers are set to tackle a dangerous plant which can cause life-changing injuries.

Chesterfield Borough Council staff will head out across the area over the next few weeks in a bid to combat the spread of Giant Hogweed.

A council spokesman said: "Managing invasive weeds is an ongoing battle every year, particularly in locations near water where seeds can easily spread.

"As in previous years, the Giant Hogweed which has grown on land we own, including Rothervale Road and Warwick Street, will be sprayed once the leaves are out on the plants. We expect this to be in around two or three weeks' time.

"In areas not owned by the council it is the responsibility of individual landowners to manage invasive plants and weeds."

John Moses, of Swalebank Close, is concerned about Giant Hogweed in the area and its effects on humans and animals.

He said: "It looks impressive when you see it but it's just a shame it's so dangerous. I've contacted the council about its spread several times."

FACTFILE

Giant Hogweed is a close relative to cow parsley. It has thick, bristly, reddish-purple stems and can reach more than 10ft in height. The flowers are white in flat-topped clusters which can be as large as 2ft across. It commonly grows on riverbanks and wasteland and its leaves, stems, roots, flowers and seeds contain toxic components which can be transferred by contact. The NHS advises: "If the sap of the Giant Hogweed comes into contact with your skin, it can cause severe, painful burns. It can make your skin sensitive to strong sunlight. If you touch a Giant Hogweed, cover the affected area and wash it with soap and water." Further information about this issue can be found at www.chesterfield.gov.uk/health-and-environment/invasive-plants-and-harmful-weeds.aspx

