Serious car accident closes major Chesterfield road

A serious accident between a car and a lorry has closed a major Chesterfield road.

The incident happened at the Lordsmill Street (A617) exit of the Horns Bridge roundabout at about 4.30pm.

Emergency services are currently at the scene but the road is likely to remain closed for some time.

Two passengers were involved in the crash - one in each vehicle - but neither are thought to be seriously injured.

More details will follow as and when we get them.