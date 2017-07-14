Second Ernie Moss Day to celebrate Spireites legend

The devoted family of Chesterfield FC legend Ernie Moss are to host another day in his honour at the Proact.

Following on from the massive success of last year’s Ernie Moss Day, Spireites will get the chance to say thanks to their hero again on Saturday, August 19.

Chesterfield vs Port Vale - Ernie Moss and his family at half time as Chesterfield and Port Vale come together for Ernie Moss day - Pic By James Williamson

The opponents for this year’s event will again be Port Vale, who Ernie turned out for 74 times in a glittering league career spanning 20 years.

Ernie’s daughter, Nikki Trueman, said: “Unfortunately, dad has been in hospital recently and is in decline.

“So realistically it’s probably going to be the last one we will be able to do.

“We are going to take him to the match as long as he is able to go.

“But we wanted to do another Ernie Moss Day while he is still able to go on the pitch and say thank you.

“The fans have been amazing – the messages they send, the money they raise and the support they give him is so humbling.”

On the day, Year Six pupils from St Joseph’s Primary School in Staveley – who have recently raised £700 for the family’s ‘Team Ernie’ charity – will act as flag bearers.

A special programme will also be on sale as well as a t-shirt created by the ‘Badly Drawn Spires’ artist, Richard Cotterill.

Ernie Moss with his daughters, Nikki Trueman, left, and Sarah Moss at the unveiling of his street sign.

The limited edition t-shirt features Ernie’s ‘badly drawn’ image on the front and the number 8 on the back, the number Ernie wore in his playing days.

As well as organising the Ernie Moss Day, Ernie’s daughters Nikki and Sarah also wanted to create a more lasting memorial for him.

“Unfortunately, dad can’t sign his name anymore,” says Nikki.

“That was really poignant to us so we decided to have his signature as a tattoo as well as a number 8.

Chesterfield fc Ernie Moss 28 July 1973

“Originally we were going to have a number 8 on the back of our necks which I still want done.

“But every time dad goes out with us he holds our hands and rubs the inside of our wrists.

“So we thought we’d have the tattoo done there as it’s such an emotive thing for me and my sister.

“We tried to get our mum involved as well but she said no!”

All proceeds from the second Ernie Moss Day will go to the Alzheimer’s Society and Team Ernie, the dementia charity which was set up in his name.

And to add some intrigue to proceedings, the family say they have been asked by Chesterfield superfan Phil Tooley to get there from 2pm – for reasons that have not yet been revealed.

From 29th April 1980, Ernie Moss scoring the opening goal in Chesterfields 2-0 win at Bramall Lane.

Chesterfield play Port Vale at 3pm on Saturday, August 19, at the Proact Stadium.

n Tickets for the match are available from the ticket office at the Proact Stadium or online at www.chesterfield-fc.co.uk/tickets.