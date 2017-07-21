Scout group races to the top

Have your say

The 1st Calow Scout Group attended the national Scout car racing competition in Blackpool recently.

And what’s more, the local group came first in their grand prix and individual races against competition from other Scout groups from all over the country.

The group also won an award for the best go-kart design for 2017.

A spokesman for the group said: “The Scouts had a great time and thoroughly enjoyed themselves.”

Our photo shows the Scouts celebrating their competition success