Schoolkids' heartbreak as thieves steal their Joseph technicolour coat

A Derbyshire school has been left heartbroken after thieves stole a scarecrow wearing a technicolour coat designed by pupils.

The scarecrow and its colourful garment were stolen from Scargill Primary School in West Hallam over the weekend.

Headteacher Andrew Pull said: "A lot of people have been left very upset by this.

"The thieves scaled the school fence and took our scarecrow, which was part of an annual festival, and, more importantly, the coat.

"We were due to use that in our performance of Jospeh and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat yesterday.

"The show will go on but we really want our coat back.

"So much hard work went into making it – each pupil put in about a day’s work on each on their own bit of material that they sewed into an intricate pattern.

"One of our teaching assistants then spent around two days sewing it into a coat.

"All their hard work has been taken and that’s the most heartbreaking thing for everyone."

Mr Pull said many people were 'keeping their eyes peeled' for the coat and a neighbourhood police officer had been informed.

Commenting on Facebook, Louise Trueman said: "Each patch had a design on them that all year fives had chosen and individuals hand sewed them on. Lots of hard work and time went in to this coat. Please, please return it."

Anyone with information can call the school on 0115 9320005.